Missing 10-Year-Old Out Of Elk City Found Safe
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 7:49 PM CST
Updated:
ELK CITY, Oklahoma - A 10-year-old missing out of Elk City has been found safe by authorities, Thursday evening.
According to police, Leno Gonzalez went missing in the afternoon, and was last seen by his bus driver as he was going into school.
He was wearing a black and blue sweater with the Air Jordan symbol, maroon sweat pants, black shoes, and was carrying a grey backpack.
Gonzalez has black hair, brown eyes, and is four feet tall and 58 pounds.
Police confirm that Gonzalez was found safe a little before 9 p.m.