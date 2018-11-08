News
Elk City Police Search For Missing 10-Year-Old
ELK CITY, Oklahoma - Elk City Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old, Thursday evening.
According to police, Leno Gonzalez was last seen by his bus driver as he was going into school.
He was wearing a black and blue sweater with the Air Jordan symbol, maroon sweat pants, black shoes, and was carrying a grey backpack.
Gonzalez has black hair, brown eyes, and is four feet tall and 58 pounds.
Anyone with information on Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call the Elk City Police Department at 580-225-1212.