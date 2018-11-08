The Ninnekah Board of Education in no way condones any form of domestic violence and takes seriously the allegations made by Ms. Reed. The Ninnekah Board of Education believes a person is innocent until proven guilty, and feels Superintendent Bunch should be afforded his constitutional right to Due Process within the Criminal Justice System. The Ninnekah Board of Education has not requested or accepted any terms of voluntary administrative leave from Superintendent Bunch. No termination process has begun. At this time, we feel it is in the best interest of Ninnekah Public Schools for Mr. Bunch to be in his office performing his duties. Once the Courts determine Mr. Bunch's innocence or guilt, the Board may re-address the matter.