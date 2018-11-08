Superintendent Accused Of Assault, Battery To Continue Working For Ninnekah Schools
NINNEKAH, Oklahoma - The Ninnekah Board of Education has released a statement on the employment status of its superintendent currently facing assault and battery charges. The board says they believe a person is innocent until proven guilty.
Ninnekah Public Schools Superintendent Michael Bunch turned himself in for the alleged assault of his now ex-girlfriend.
According to a police report, on October 11, the woman said she was sleeping in the home that she shared with Bunch when she says he attempted to smother her.
Concerned parents reached out to News 9 after learning the district's leader is still employed with Ninnekah Public Schools.
Bunch has been on paid administrative leave since the allegations.
In a statement released Thursday, November 8, the school board said in part, "At this time, we feel it is in the best interest of Ninnekah Public Schools for Mr. Bunch to be in his office performing his duties. Once the Courts determine Mr. Bunch's innocence or guilt, the Board may re-address the matter."
Read the full statement below:
The Ninnekah Board of Education in no way condones any form of domestic violence and takes seriously the allegations made by Ms. Reed. The Ninnekah Board of Education believes a person is innocent until proven guilty, and feels Superintendent Bunch should be afforded his constitutional right to Due Process within the Criminal Justice System. The Ninnekah Board of Education has not requested or accepted any terms of voluntary administrative leave from Superintendent Bunch. No termination process has begun. At this time, we feel it is in the best interest of Ninnekah Public Schools for Mr. Bunch to be in his office performing his duties. Once the Courts determine Mr. Bunch's innocence or guilt, the Board may re-address the matter.