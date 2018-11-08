OCPD Identifies 6-Year-Old Victim, Releases 911 Calls In Lake Stanley Draper Drowning
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the 6-year-old victim of Wednesday’s drowning at Lake Stanley Draper.
Evan Graden fell off a boat dock and went underwater shortly after 2 p.m. Graden was underwater for over 30 minutes before divers pulled him out.
According to police, Graden was with his mother and three other siblings when the incident happened. The children are homeschooled and were visiting the lake to get out of the home for a while.
Police say the children got to the dock before the mother could.
“It’s one of those things where the kids get out of the car and ran towards the water,” said OKC Fire Captain David Macy. “Before she could catch up to him, the 6-year-old fell off the end of the dock.
The 911 calls reveal how the scene played out.
A marina employee, identified as Jeffery Scott, called 911 and rushed to the scene.
The mother jumped in the water for her child. Scott helped pull her to safety as she was struggling in the water.
Graden was taken to OU Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Fundraising efforts for the family are currently being planned.