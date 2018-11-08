Scammers Hit Purcell, Pose As Social Security Employees
PURCELL, Oklahoma - Purcell police are warning neighbors of scammers impersonating Social Security employees.
In a Facebook post, the police department mentioned two men dressed in red shirts, allegedly targeting the elderly Tuesday.
“We got a call from a citizen that someone had come to her door. Two men had come to her door and were wearing red shirts that had printed on them, ‘Social Security Administration.’ And they were offering her discounted telephone rates for seniors,” Purcell Police Detective Sgt. Scott Stephens said.
Also Tuesday, several residents of a mobile home park in Purcell were approached by women claiming to sell cell phones plans.
“A girl came to the door and she knocked. And she asked me if she could see if I qualified for a phone,” neighbor Terri Timmons said.
Purcell Code Enforcement says they have not issued any door-to-door sale permits lately.
Detective Stephens says Social Security employees would never use this approach, but this scam is unusual.
“I haven’t heard of this one in Purcell before,” Stephens said.
Selling or scamming door-to-door without a permit could lead to a fine in Purcell.
Police recommend residents give them a call if approached.