OKLAHOMA CITY - A haz-mat situation has been reported Thursday at a north Oklahoma City building.

The Baker Hughes building, 12701 N Santa Fe, was evacuated. 

Fire officials said the alarm activation was for sulfur dioxide alarm.

Sulfur dioxide is a colorless gas with a pungent odor. It can cause irritation to the nose, throat and airways and cause people to cough, wheeze, have shortness of breath or a tight feeling around the chest.

