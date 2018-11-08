Haz-Mat Situation Reported At N OKC Building
OKLAHOMA CITY - A haz-mat situation has been reported Thursday at a north Oklahoma City building.
The Baker Hughes building, 12701 N Santa Fe, was evacuated.
Fire officials said the alarm activation was for sulfur dioxide alarm.
TAC 2: HAZMAT - OKCFD responded to an automatic alarm activation that ended up being a Sulfer Dioxide alarm activation at 12701 N. Santa Fe. Evacuation of the building occurred as a precautionary measure until Haz-Mat crews can check this out. -BF 4:42 p.m. pic.twitter.com/IS0LaqAXdw— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 8, 2018
Sulfur dioxide is a colorless gas with a pungent odor. It can cause irritation to the nose, throat and airways and cause people to cough, wheeze, have shortness of breath or a tight feeling around the chest.
