School To Close For Funeral Of Beggs Brother, Sister Killed In Shooting
BEGGS, Oklahoma - Beggs Public Schools will close on Tuesday for the funerals of Kayson and Kloee Toliver.
The district posted on its Facebook page that it will be closed for the funeral service on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
Kayson, 18, and Kloee, 16, died after being shot in their home. Their mother, Amy Hall, is in custody in the deaths. Deputies say she admitted to shooting her three children on November 1, 2018. Kayson died in the home, Kloee died in the hospital on November 6.
Their younger sister, Nikole, has since been released from the hospital.
Kayson was a senior at Beggs High School and a star running back for the football team. He planned to become an architect, according to his obituary.
Kloee Toliver had aspirations of becoming a doctor, according to her obituary. Her family says she saved eight lives by being an organ donor.
The funeral home says the service for Kayson and Kloee will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the Beggs Event Center