One deputy was among the 13 dead after a mass shooting overnight in California.

Ron Helus was a Ventura County sergeant who died in the Thousand Oaks shooting

According to his LinkedIn profile, Helus earned a master's degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2014.

So far, the university has not released an official statement but said it is "a tough time for the whole OU community today."

