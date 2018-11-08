News
California Deputy Killed In Mass Shooting Went To OU
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 12:49 PM CST
Updated:
One deputy was among the 13 dead after a mass shooting overnight in California.
Ron Helus was a Ventura County sergeant who died in the Thousand Oaks shooting.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Helus earned a master's degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2014.
So far, the university has not released an official statement but said it is "a tough time for the whole OU community today."
"He died tonight going in to try to save others and made the ultimate sacrifice," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says of Sgt. Ron Helus. https://t.co/u4XfLwzaBO pic.twitter.com/lTuSuVJTLy— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2018
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.