Firefighters Offer Tips To Keep Your Home Safe During The Winter Season
OKLAHOMA CITY - As temperatures drop closer to winter, firefighters want to remind people what they can do to protect themselves and their property.
This comes after a deadly winter when it comes to house fires.
Firefighters said one thing people can keep in mind to stay safe in the cold is proper use and maintenance of heat sources like space heaters, furnaces, and fireplaces.
Oklahoma City firefighters said within the city, twelve people died in January 2018 in connection to house fires. This number is twice that of January 2017.
"Even if we prevent one fire fatality that's what we want to do we want to keep that number to zero, it's usually the winter months typically when we see that not always but that's when we see the largest number of fire fatalities," said Benny Fulkerson, OKCPD.
According to firefighters, all but one of the homes had smoke detectors inside.
Firefighters wanted to remind city residents they offer free detectors and installation.