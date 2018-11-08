News
Firefighters Respond To Vacant House Fire In SW OKC
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 3:28 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews responded to a house fire on the southwest side of the city overnight.
Officials said the fire took place near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street. Crews said debris was seen coming out of the front door and a pretty much completely charred interior.
OG&E checked several power lines, but officials said the home and a second next door did not have power. Both homes appear to be vacant.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
