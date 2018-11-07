OCPD: 6-Year-Old Dead After Being Pulled From Lake Stanley Draper
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police officials confirm that a child pulled from Lake Stanley Draper Wednesday has died.
The 6-year-old was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after spending more than 30 minutes under water.
The child was reported to have fallen off a dock and into the water. Oklahoma City Fire Captain David Macy says the boy was with his mother and three other siblings, when it happened.
“It’s one of those things where the kids get out of the car and run towards the water,” Macy said. “Before she could catch up to him, the 6-year-old fell off the end of the dock.
The boy’s mother reportedly jumped into the lake after him. She called police after being unable to locate him.
Macy says the mother called 911 at 2:04 p.m. and firefighters were there seven minutes later.
Oklahoma City Fire's diving team arrived and began their search at 2:48 p.m., and located the boy four minutes later.
The 6-year-old was quickly taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities tell News 9 that the boy sadly passed away at the hospital around 4 p.m.