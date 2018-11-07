Second Victim Dies After Head-On Collision Involving Taxi In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department has released new information regarding a deadly crash on Northeast 23rd Street and Bryant Avenue, Monday morning. Now, two people have died, and two others are still in critical condition.
OKC Police told News 9 that 78-year-old Neil Marshall Thurston, who was the cab driver in Monday morning’s crash, passed away at the hospital Tuesday.
Thurston was in critical condition after the head-on collision involving a silver vehicle.
“It’s real bad, so we need somebody here real quick,” one 911 caller said.
“He was taking up three lanes. And um, just before he ran into the taxi, he turned off his lights and went right into the taxi cab,” said witness Eve Cooper.
According to police, 38-year-old Charles Greenfield, the driver of the silver car, was driving left of center when he crashed head-on into the cab.
“The guy that’s trying to get out of this car was driving erratically down 23rd Street,” said another 911 caller.
Police say Greenfield was under the influence of an illegal drug; he was critically injured in the crash.
“When they cut him out of the vehicle, and they laid him on the gurney, he tried to get up to take off. Took about five people to hold him down,” said Cooper.
Greenfield was placed under arrest at the scene, for second degree murder. He will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail after his treatment at the hospital is finished.
The passenger of the taxi cab also remains in the hospital.
Police say the passenger in Greenfield’s car was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.