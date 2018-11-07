Wave Of Oklahoma Women Win Election Night
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma saw a wave of women elected to office Tuesday.
Democrat newcomer Kendra Horn had the surprise of the night winning a Congressional seat.
Carrie Hicks and Julia Kirt are now state senator elects.
Nicole Miller and Chelsey Branham are state representative elects.
Nikki Nice becomes the youngest woman elected to the Oklahoma City City Council.
“Obviously, women are nurturing. We are. Right now, that’s what we need in this country. We need nurturing,” says Nice about the success of women on election night.
All four judges’ races were won Tuesday night by women.
Soonerpoll.com’s Bill Shapard believes the gloves off approach to politics seen at the highest levels may fire up party bases, but not moderates and undecided voters.
“I think what they are saying is, ‘Let’s try some women. Women don’t seem to want to full contact sport everything. Maybe we can get more compromise,’” says Shapard about voters.