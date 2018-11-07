News
Multiple Crews Respond To Water Rescue At Lake Stanley Draper
Wednesday, November 7th 2018, 2:11 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning at Lake Stanley Draper Wednesday afternoon.
The Oklahoma City Police and Fire Departments confirm they have a woman out of the water, but are still looking for a 6-year-old girl.
TAC 3: OKCFD personnel, including Rescue Divers, are responding to a potential water rescue at a boat ramp near W. Stanley Draper Dr. & Douglas Blvd. -BF 2:11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HNZVq6aEcI— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 7, 2018
