Multiple Crews Pull Young Child From Lake Stanley Draper
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews have pulled a young child from Lake Stanley Draper Wednesday afternoon, officials confirm.
The child was reported to have fallen off of a dock and into the water.
Officials were able to quickly get a woman out of the water, but were still looking for a 6-year-old child.
The Oklahoma City Police and Fire Departments as well as a dive team assisted with the rescue.
Officials said the incident took taking place at the Lake Stanley Draper Marina near Southeast 104th Street.
The child was transported the OU Children's Hospital in critical condition.
The News 9 weather department reports that the water temperature at the lake is 59 degrees.
TAC 3: OKCFD personnel, including Rescue Divers, are responding to a potential water rescue at a boat ramp near W. Stanley Draper Dr. & Douglas Blvd. -BF 2:11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HNZVq6aEcI— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 7, 2018
UPDATE: Report of a child still in the water. An adult is already out. The child was said to have fallen off of a dock and into the water. Firefighters will begin search. 2:18 p.m.— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 7, 2018
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.