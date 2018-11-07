OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews have pulled a young child from Lake Stanley Draper Wednesday afternoon, officials confirm. 

The child was reported to have fallen off of a dock and into the water. 

Officials were able to quickly get a woman out of the water, but were still looking for a 6-year-old child.

The Oklahoma City Police and Fire Departments as well as a dive team assisted with the rescue. 

Officials said the incident took taking place at the Lake Stanley Draper Marina near Southeast 104th Street. 

The child was transported the OU Children's Hospital in critical condition. 

The News 9 weather department reports that the water temperature at the lake is 59 degrees. 

