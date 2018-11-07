EDMOND, Oklahoma - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 35 in Edmond.

According to reports, the crash occurred at northbound I-35 and 15th Street. Crews have one lane of northbound I-35 open. 

At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries. 

A Hazmat team has been called to the scene to assist with a fuel spill. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW - Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Flies Over Scene: 