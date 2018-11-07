News
Crews Responding To Crash Involving Semi On I-35 In Edmond
Wednesday, November 7th 2018, 1:01 PM CST
Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 35 in Edmond.
According to reports, the crash occurred at northbound I-35 and 15th Street. Crews have one lane of northbound I-35 open.
At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.
A Hazmat team has been called to the scene to assist with a fuel spill.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.
WATCH BELOW - Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Flies Over Scene: