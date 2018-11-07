Station 32
Former OSU Star Dez Bryant Signs With New Orleans Saints
Wednesday, November 7th 2018, 11:15 AM CST
Welcome back to the NFL, Dez Bryant.
The former Oklahoma State and Dallas Cowboys star has signed with the New Orleans Saints. ESPN was the first to break the story Wednesday, and the NFL Network is reporting that Bryant's contract is for one year.
The Saints have a 7-1 record and are coming off a 45-35 win over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Bryant's former team, the Dallas Cowboys, host the Saints in a Thursday night matchup Nov. 29.
For his career, Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns.