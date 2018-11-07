First responders were called Oct. 30 to a licensed home day care in the Town of Tilden near Chippewa Falls. The baby was found to be unresponsive and bleeding from the head, according to officials. The baby was rushed to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, then airlifted to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare hospital about 90 miles (145 kilometers) to the west in St. Paul. He died Nov. 1.