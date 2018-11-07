House Democrats will have subpoena power and will be able to investigate every facet of Trump's presidency and business career. Some Democrats, such as the likely next House Intelligence Committee chairman, California's Adam Schiff, have indicated they want more answers on potential collusion with Russia on election interference. The House Ways and Means Committee, which Rep. Richard Neal (D-Ma.) is in line to head, could try to get Mr. Trump's tax returns, which he has avoided releasing.