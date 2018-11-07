Governor-Elect Kevin Stitt Lays Out Plans For His First Term In Office
OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor-elect Kevin Stitt joined News 9 to discuss his victory and plans for his first term in political office.
Stitt said he will focus on structural changes in the state.
"I want to bring our agencies to the 21st century. I look at other states are managed and we have a fantastic state, we just have some structural problems. I want to change the way that the accountability works in the agencies. I think that's gonna go a long ways to help in the legislature and thinking about Oklahomans and getting those dollars into the rural health care system, into the roads and bridges, into the education system... we've got a plan to do it."
Kevin Stitt also said he wants to unify Oklahomans.
"We're all Oklahomans. It's time we all came together to really change our state, to really change the trajectory, we have to come together as Oklahomans. It's not a Republican versus Democrat issue," Stitt said.
Stitt won with 54 percent of the vote and a difference of more than 140,000 votes.
