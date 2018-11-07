Cold Pattern Setting Up, Spotty Shower Chances Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cooler air will move in for Wednesday with chance for a few spotty showers.
Clouds will be around as a stronger storm moves in on Thursday and brings a statewide light rain back to the state. Colder air will be arriving as well and this will set up a cold and wet forecast.
Some light snow will be possible near the Kansas border with some areas possibly getting a dusting. The coldest morning lows of the season expected Friday into Saturday mornings.
We could see our first freeze Friday but a freeze looks likely on Saturday. A "hard freeze" is expected for some and Oklahoma City is in that threat area. A "hard freeze" is when temps drop to 28 degrees or colder for about 4 hours.
Temps will remain below normal through the middle of next week as several more cold fronts move in.