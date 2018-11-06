Democratic Challenger Kendra Horn Upsets Incumbent In 5th Congressional District
OKLAHOMA CITY - Democratic challenger Kendra Horn has upset incumbent Steve Russell in the race for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District.
Horn has worked in the nonprofit and aerospace industries in Oklahoma.
Horn took an early lead with the early votes. Russell managed to close in the gap on Election Day but he did not surpass her after all the votes were tallied.
She said she hopes to bring common sense leadership to Congress and to stop the partisanship in Washington.
Russell, the Republican incumbent, was expected to easily maintain his seat. The former soldier was first elected to U.S. House of Representatives in 2014.
This is the first time a congressional seat has gone blue since Dan Boren served for Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District from 2005 to 2013.
The last time a Democrat held the 5th Congressional District seat was in 1975. John Jarman was a Democrat and held the seat from 1951 to 1977. He switched his party affiliation in 1975 and was a Republican for his last term before he retired.