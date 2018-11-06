Oklahomans Vote No On SQ 793, SQ 789, SQ 800, SQ 801
Oklahoma voters rejected four state questions Tuesday.
Among the rejected state questions was one that would allow retail establishments to house eye doctors, State Question 793.
The question has largely been supported by retail establishments such as Walmart, while it's been primarily opposed by already-established optometrists and opticians.
State law currently prohibits consumers from getting their eyes examined and filling their eyeglass prescription in the same store. State Question 793 would have amended the Oklahoma Constitution to allow the practice and would also prohibit the Legislature from passing laws that discriminate against optometrists and opticians based on where they practice.
Supporters, including a group of retailers that includes Walmart, say the proposal will offer consumers more choices and more affordable eye care. The Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians unsuccessfully challenged the petition.
Other state questions rejected by voters were:
State Question 789 would have had the governor and lieutenant governor run for office together on one ticket.
State Question 800 would have approved a special "vision fund" to help operate the state government by using at least 5 percent of the gross production tax receipts to be deposited into a fund annually.
State Question 801 would have approved a school-funding measure to give school districts the ability to use property tax revenue for school operating funds.