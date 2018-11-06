Coweta Police Searching For Answers After Finding Woman's Body
COWETA, Oklahoma - Police spent Tuesday questioning more people in connection with a woman's body found in Coweta. Investigators believe the victim had been missing since Halloween.
Investigators say they still have a lot of unanswered questions that they are hoping the medical examiner's report will help answer. Including whether this victim died naturally or if she was killed. Coweta Police think the young woman's body had been in the woods for almost two weeks.
"If it is a homicide we would like to know number one who did it and number two, why?" said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell.
Detectives say the case started to unfold on Monday when a man came to the police station with a tip about a young woman who was reported missing by her brothers on Halloween.
"We know that she has lived in Coweta her whole life. We have had issues with her in the past and it's never really been any big crimes," said Chief Bell.
Police say this was not the first time the woman was reported missing. Officers say they searched for her on Halloween but didn't find any leads until Monday when they found her body in the woods near her home.
"It took us from the time we were notified at the police department, four hours later we had found the body and were already working the case and to me that is remarkable, that is the way things should work," said Chief Bell.
Now police are filling in holes trying to figure out how she died and who she was with.
"I don't feel like we need to rush this. We are talking about a lady's life here that we need to be very careful because I would like to know what happened to this lady in her last day," said Chief Bell.