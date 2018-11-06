Anadarko PD Seeking Help In Locating Man Wanted For Home Invasion
ANADARKO, Oklahoma - The Anadarko Police Department is seeking help from the community as the search for an individual believed to be involved in an armed robbery continues.
According to reports, on June 6, 2018, three men forced their way into a home located in the 500 block of East Kentucky Street. The individuals held a female and her two small children at gun point as they ransacked the home.
Authorities have now identified one of the individuals as known gang member, Jarmon Archer, also known as “Slim” and “Wicked Deuce.”
Police say Archer stands 6 feet 6 inches tall. He was last known to be living in the Prairie Village area of Anadarko.
Officials say Archer should be considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached. If you see, or know of Archer’s whereabouts, or have more information pertaining to the crime, contact the Anadarko Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.