Anadarko PD Locate Man Wanted For Home Invasion
Tuesday, November 6th 2018, 2:19 PM CST
Updated:
ANADARKO, Oklahoma - The Anadarko Police Department has just learned that the individual believed to be involved in an armed robbery is in custody at the Oklahoma County jail.
According to the report, on June 6, 2018, three men forced their way into a home located in the 500 block of East Kentucky Street. The individuals held a female and her two small children at gun point as they ransacked the home.
Authorities identified one of the individuals as known gang member, Jarmon Archer, also known as “Slim” and “Wicked Deuce.”
Archer is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail facing unrelated charges. The Anadarko Police Department has placed a hold on Archer.