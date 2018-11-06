Crime
Former Woodward Police Detective Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse
WOODWARD, Okla. - A former Woodward police detective has pleaded guilty to two counts of child sexual abuse.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Patrick Gandara has agreed to serve two 35-year sentences in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, serve three years post-imprisonment probation, register as a Level 3 Sex Offender, pay fines and court costs.
The investigation into Gandara began in late July of 2017 when the Ellis County District Attorney requested the OSBI to look into the allegations.
In early August of 2017, OSBI agents arrested Gandara.
Gandara was a Woodward police detective at the time of his arrest.