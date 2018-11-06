News
House Fire Reported In NW OKC
Tuesday, November 6th 2018, 11:26 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters are battling a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of NW 20 Street.
Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out the fire.
UPDATE | 2300 Blk NW 20th St. | This is an approx. 2000 Sqft residence with heavy smoke and flames on arrival. Firefighters able to get quick knockdown. No injuries reported. DM pic.twitter.com/49sVDG1I6h— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 6, 2018
No injuries were reported.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.