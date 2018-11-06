On Nov. 1, a federal judge accepted Caplinger's guilty pleas to manufacturing anabolic steroids and conspiring to launder the proceeds. Caplinger could face up to 10 years in prison for the manufacturing of steroids and up to 20 years for the conspiracy to commit money laundering. He could also be fined up to $500,000 on each count and could be on supervised release for the rest of his life, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.