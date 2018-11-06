Former Edmond Police Officer Pleas Guilty To Steroid-Related Charges
OKLAHOMA CITY - A former Edmond police officer and three others have pleaded guilty to charges relate to a steroid-distribution ring, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.
Christopher Thomas Caplinger, 55, of Edmond; Donald Ray Vincent Jr., 54, of Edmond; Deborah Ann Crawford, 47, of Oklahoma City; and Michael Brandon Schott, 35, of Newport News, Virginia, entered guilty pleas for a steroid offense or conspiring to launder the proceeds of the steroid offense.
A federal grand jury returned a 23-count indictment against all four defendants. They were accused of illegally conspiring to distribute steroids, manufacture steroids, maintaining a drug-involved premises, conspiracy to commit money laundering and international money laundering.
On Nov. 1, a federal judge accepted Caplinger's guilty pleas to manufacturing anabolic steroids and conspiring to launder the proceeds. Caplinger could face up to 10 years in prison for the manufacturing of steroids and up to 20 years for the conspiracy to commit money laundering. He could also be fined up to $500,000 on each count and could be on supervised release for the rest of his life, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The three other defendants pleaded guilty between Oct. 3 and Nov. 2. They all face similar sentences as Caplinger.
Sentencing will take place in about 90 days.