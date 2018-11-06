Owasso Man Attacks Dog With Axe, Police Say
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police arrested a man they say nearly beat a dog to death with an axe. Officers went to a domestic disturbance call and encountered a woman at a home, crying and covered in blood, records show.
Owasso Police said she told them it wasn’t her blood, but her dog’s - and that her husband attacked the dog.
Police said they found blood on the floor, wall and door. Then they said they encountered Kenneth Kittrell splattered in blood.
They said he told them he hit the dog in the head with a axe because it got into the trash. Officers say they found the large dog with massive wounds on its head, neck and shoulders, like it had been struck several times with a sharp object.
They say it was injured so badly, it had to be put down.
They arrested Kittrell for animal cruelty.