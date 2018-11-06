Election Day Guide For Oklahoma Voters
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tuesday is Election Day and polling locations across the state will open to voters.
You can find your polling location through the State Election Board website. Most polling places will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
State Law requires all voters to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
There are three ways to prove your identity:
1. Photo Identification
The Oklahoma State Election Board defines this as a document issued by the United States government, the State of Oklahoma, or a federally recognized tribal government. The document must contain the following information:
- The name of the person to whom it was issued
- A photograph of the person to whom it was issued
- An expiration date that is after the date of the election, unless the identification is valid indefinitely
2. County Election Board Voter Identification Card
- Issued by the County Election Board when they registered to vote
- The law allows use of the voter identification card even though it does not include a photograph.
3. Affidavit With Provisional Ballot
If you do not have or if you refuse to show proof of identity, you may vote by provisional ballot and prove your identity by signing a sworn affidavit. After Election Day, the County Election Board will investigate the information provided by the voter and will either approve the provisional ballot for counting or will reject it based on the outcome of the investigation.
- The voter's name on the affidavit substantially conforms to the voter's name in the voter registration database.
- The voter's residence address on the affidavit substantially conforms to the voter's residence address in the voter registration database.
- The voter's date of birth matches the information in the voter registration database.
- The voter's Oklahoma driver license number or the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number on the affidavit matches the information in the voter registration database. (This provision does not apply if the voter was not required to provide a driver license number or the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number at the time of registration.)
- The provisional ballot meets the eligibility requirements set forth in Section 7-116.1 of Title 26 of the Oklahoma Statues.
On ballots across the state there are 5 different races for US House Representatives and 5 different State Questions.