MOORE, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a domestic related shooting in Moore. 

Officers were called to the scene near southeast 4th Street and south Eastern Ave around 4 a.m. 

Police said a male victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. 

One woman was taken into custody. Police are unsure what led up to the shooting. 

No names have been released. 

