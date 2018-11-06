Crime
1 Injured In Domestic Related Shooting In Moore
Tuesday, November 6th 2018, 4:00 AM CST
Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a domestic related shooting in Moore.
Officers were called to the scene near southeast 4th Street and south Eastern Ave around 4 a.m.
Police said a male victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
BREAKING: Domestic shooting being investigated in Moore. Police say one female is in custody for questioning and a male was taken to OU Med with serious injuries. Tune into @NEWS9 This Morning for more. pic.twitter.com/zAzr6t6rF7— Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) November 6, 2018
One woman was taken into custody. Police are unsure what led up to the shooting.
No names have been released.
Stay with News 9 or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.