OKCFD: 1 Victim Located In House Fire In SW OKC
Monday, November 5th 2018, 8:50 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire in Southwest Oklahoma City Monday.
Upon arrival crews located a male victim in the living room of the tri-plex located in the 9300 block of S. Hudson Ave. Officials say the victim was in full arrest. Firefighters performed CPR on the patient, and he was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
According to report, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story.