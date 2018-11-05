Frac Site Shut Down After Bridge Creek Earthquake
OKLAHOMA CITY - A frac site is shut down permanently after an earthquake near Bridge Creek.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced Monday that Roan Resources, the operator of the well, has decided to permanently shut down.
This is the first time in Oklahoma that a frac site has had to close permanently due to an earthquake.
Many people in the area reported damage to their homes.
“It looks like it did go through the brick here, here, and here. Looks like it kind of stopped right there,” said Don Cocannouer as he pointed to cracks in his Bridge Creek home.
Concannouer says the cracks were not there before Sunday. His house has been in his family for decades. He says they’ve never had any issues until the fracking started just a couple hundred feet away.
“They moved this one in and that’s when it all started,” Concannouer said.
That was about two weeks ago, and the Corporation Commission says they have been working with Roan Resources for most of that time.
“What makes the Bridge Creek area different is this is the first time we have tried various techniques. The operator has tried various techniques that worked elsewhere in mitigating the risk of an earthquake, it has not worked there,” said OCC spokesman Matt Skinner.
Skinner says Roan Resources even went beyond OCC protocol to try and stop the earthquakes including temporarily shutting down operations to try and relieve the pressure. However, after Sunday's 3.4 magnitude earthquake, the Corporation Commission took immediate action and told the operator to cease all operations.
Skinner says the epicenter of the earthquake was within a mile of the frac site. OCC protocol calls for a shutdown if there is a 3.0 magnitude earthquake within 5 miles.
Residents several miles away have reported damage from foundation to ceiling.
Skinner says because of this, they may change their protocol moving forward. He also says it is vitally important for people to visit the OGS website to report earthquakes.