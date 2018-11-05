Officials Brace For Busy Election Day In Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma election officials are bracing for a very busy day Tuesday. Thousands of people turned out for early voting and the same is expected for Election Day.
Over 107,000 early votes have been cast, and 65,000 absentee ballots have been sent.
Many officials spent a portion of their Monday at the Oklahoma County Election Board getting supplies. Pat Cash, from Precinct 118, was one of them. The already high turnout has her thrilled.
“This tells me that tomorrow won’t be a slow day. It'll keep you on your feet,” said Cash. “It'll keep you busy. So, I’m very excited that these people are coming out. We have a lot of first-time voters, and I’m real excited about that.”
Voters are urged to confirm their registration and familiarize themselves with their polling place.
Election officials say security is among top concerns.
“We have no knowledge of a specific threat to our elections here in Oklahoma. However, we know that there are bad actors out there who would like to influence American elections,” said Paul Ziriax, the State Election Board Secretary.
Your vote is an important part of Democracy, something that shouldn't be taken lightly.
“If you don't go vote and things don't go the way you wanted them to go, then you don't have a word to say to them, because you didn't vote,” said Cash.
Polls are the busiest between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., lunch time and in the evening after 5 p.m.
If you do see something suspicious, contact your Precinct Inspector or County Election Board.