Minor Injuries Reported After 2 School Buses Crash In Mustang
Monday, November 5th 2018, 2:44 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two school buses in Mustang, Monday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the crash occurred at Southwest 44th Street and Mustang Road, in the area of Riverwood Elementary.
All of the children on the buses were evaluated at the scene. School officials say some of the children were treated for scrapes and bruises.
EMSA reported that 26 children were evaluated. No students were taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.