CCSO Searching For Next Of Kin Of Homeless Man Found Dead
Monday, November 5th 2018, 1:56 PM CST
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the next of kin for a homeless man whose body was found last week in Norman.
According to CCSO, 49-year-old Brian Matthew Tish’s body was found in Bishop Creek. The Medical Examiner determined that Tish drowned, but has not ruled whether or not the death was an accident. But there were no signs of trauma found on Tish’s body.
CCSO says Tish was a frequent visitor at Food and Shelter, and that he may also have ties to Florida.
If you or anyone has information on possible relatives of Tish, call the CCSO Detective Justin Pyle at 405-701-8734.