Crime
Suspect Arrested Following Guthrie Police Pursuit
Monday, November 5th 2018, 12:25 PM CST
Updated:
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - A female suspect is in custody following a police pursuit that started in Guthrie Monday afternoon.
According to reports, officers were responding after a vehicle was reported stolen. When officers tried to perform a traffic stop, the suspect took off.
The suspect reportedly hit at least two police units and fled on southbound Interstate 35.
The chase ended near South Division Street. Scanners indicated the suspect was then tased and taken into custody. She is currently being checked by paramedics.
At this time, the suspect’s name has not been released.
Watch Scene Following Suspect's Arrest Live Below:
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.