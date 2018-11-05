News - Breaking News
Oklahoma City Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Casualty Incident
Monday, November 5th 2018, 10:16 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man has been accused of threatening to kill by use of explosives.
Amiremad Nayebyazdi, 32, was arrested and booked Friday into the Oklahoma County Jail.
According to police, officers received a suspicious activity call Thursday. Officers were told the suspect made threats of a mass casualty.
Police identified the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.
