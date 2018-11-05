OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are responding to a head-on collision in northeast Oklahoma City. 

Officials said a taxi and a grey sedan collided near northeast 23rd Street and north Bryant Avenue. 

At least four ambulances arrived on scene to transport passengers with injuries. A condition of the injuries is unknown. 

All four lanes of northeast 23rd are currently shut down near Bryant Avenue. 

