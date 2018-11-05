News - Breaking News
4 Injured After Head-On Collision In NE OKC
Monday, November 5th 2018, 5:26 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are responding to a head-on collision in northeast Oklahoma City.
Officials said a taxi and a grey sedan collided near northeast 23rd Street and north Bryant Avenue.
At least four ambulances arrived on scene to transport passengers with injuries. A condition of the injuries is unknown.
All four lanes of northeast 23rd are currently shut down near Bryant Avenue.
Stay with News 9 for more information as it becomes available.