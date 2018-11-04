News
1 Transported To Hospital, 1 In Custody Following SW OKC Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is in custody following a shooting that left one in serious condition Sunday night, officials confirm.
The shooting took place near 3700 block of Southwest 26th Street.
According to officials, the victim was shot multiple times, and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police were able to arrest the suspect near the scene during a traffic stop.
The incident is believed to have started as an altercation between the suspect and victim.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.