Oklahoma Priest Accused Of Abuse Faced Allegations In The Past
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City announced Father James Mickus has been removed from ministry pending the investigation of a child sex abuse allegation.
Archbishop Paul Coakley delivered the news to parishioners in person Sunday.
Mickus is the pastor for Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Chandler and Saint Louis Catholic Church in Stroud.
The priest has served in 15 different parishes across the state of Oklahoma.
The archdiocese said in a statement released Friday that the accusation doesn't involve Mickus’ most recent parishes.
In 2002 Mickus faced a separate child abuse accusation when an Enid man claimed the priest molested him in the 1980s.
According to court documents, a church-lead investigation was opened but didn't show enough proof of the priest's guilt, so Father Mickus was put back to work.
Mickus pressed charges against his accuser for defamation, but later dropped that charge after he was moved back into ministry.
The archdiocese statement regarding the latest accusations mentioned resources for victims.
There's a hotline run by the church for abuse victims at (405) 720-9878, which is the same hotline Father Mickus' first accuser called to report the alleged abuse.
The church also provided the Department of Human Services number at (800) 522-3511, reminding Oklahomans it's against the law not to report child abuse.
Finally, the archdiocese recommends that if a child is in immediate danger it's imperative to call 911.
The archdiocese says they're also using an independent law firm to investigate the most recent allegations.