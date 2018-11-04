News - Political
Exclusive News 9 Poll Shows Who Oklahomans Favor For Governor
Sunday, November 4th 2018, 5:20 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 has an exclusive new poll that shows who Oklahoman favor for Governor.
We asked 338 likely voters who they would vote for in the election.
Republican Kevin Stitt once again leads our latest poll, like he has in all of our exclusive News 9 polls. 47 percent of likely voters support Stitt, but Democrat Drew Edmondson has closed the gap with 44 percent of the vote and now trails by three points. The gap was five points, just last week.
Six percent of Oklahomans said they are still undecided, so we asked them who they were leaning toward.
News 9 will be watching the race closely on Election Night and will bring live results on TV and our app.
View the complete Poll results below:
