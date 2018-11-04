Crime
Woman Robbed At Gunpoint At NW OKC Apartment Complex
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint overnight in Northwest Oklahoma City.
According to officials, the robbery took place at the Grouse Run Apartments near Northwest 122nd Street And north Pennsylvania Avenue.
The woman was walking around the complex when a man approached her with a gun, and took off with her purse, officials said.
The woman was unharmed.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.