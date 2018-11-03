News
Heisman Winner Steve Owens Honored With Miami Statue
MIAMI, Oklahoma - A statue honoring 1969 Heisman Trophy winner Steve Owens was unveiled Friday night at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
After graduating from Miami High School, Owens went to the University of Oklahoma and won the Heisman Trophy. He then played six years in the NFL for the Detroit Lions before an injury ended his career.
The school district and city raised more than $130,000 to help build the statue.
Owens will be 71 next month.