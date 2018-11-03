News
Longtime Head Of Oklahoma EMSA Dies
Saturday, November 3rd 2018, 5:08 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The longtime head of EMSA has died, a spokesperson for the company confirmed Saturday. Steve Williamson was at the helm of the Tulsa ambulance service for almost 40 years.
Under his leadership, the business grew to include Bixby, Jenks, Sand Springs and Oklahoma City.
Williamson resigned as CEO a year ago after EMSA was named in a federal lawsuit alleging involvement in a kickback scheme. EMSA settled the civil lawsuit in April while denying any wrongdoing.
He worked at an Arkansas ambulance service provider at the time of his death, Pafford EMS confirmed.