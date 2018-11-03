• Oklahoma ranks 127th out of 130 FBS teams with just 61.5 offensive plays per game, but it ranks fourth nationally with its 548.3 yards per contest. That's because the Sooners lead the nation with a staggering 8.9 yards per play, a figure that would shatter the FBS single-season record of 8.6 by Hawaii in 2006. The OU single-season record of 8.3 yards per play was set last year, and the program's second-best figure is 7.6 in 1971. Alabama ranks second this year with its 8.3 yards per play, while Memphis and Mississippi are tied for third at 7.7. OU also leads the nation by gaining at least 10 yards on 31.9 percent of its plays (157 of 492). Alabama ranks second at 29.6 percent.