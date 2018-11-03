Oklahoma Republicans seized control of every statewide elected office in the 2010 midterm election, and they've maintained their stranglehold over ever since.



But in a state Republicans like to boast is the "reddest of the red," 72-year-old Democrat Drew Edmondson is threatening to break the GOP stranglehold and win back the governor's mansion after eight years under GOP Gov. Mary Fallin.



Polls have consistently shown 46-year-old Republican mortgage company owner Kevin Stitt slightly ahead of Edmondson. But the race appears to be tightening.



The Cook Political Report has moved it from "likely Republican" to "toss up," while FiveThirtyEight.com, another online site that analyzes political contests, still projects Stitt likely to win.



A Libertarian, Chris Powell, is also in the race.