Several photos of teachers' Halloween costumes were shared on the Middleton School District Facebook page. One photo showed six teachers behind fake brick walls, wearing patriotic outfits, with President Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan written across the wall. Another photo showed teachers in sombreros with fake mustaches and maracas. These photos have since been deleted from the school district's Facebook after many took offense to the outfits. KBOI obtained screenshots of the photos in question.