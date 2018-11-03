The Basics

The Oklahoma State football team (5-3 overall; 2-3 Big 12) is back on the road Saturday to face Baylor (4-4 overall; 2-3 Big 12) at 11 a.m. in Waco, Texas. The game marks the first of a two-game road stretch for the Cowboys as they will play three of the last four regular season games away from home.



On the Air

The game will be televised by FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith and Evan Moore on the call. The contest will also be carried live on the Cowboy Radio Network, with Dave Hunziker handling play-by-play, John Holcomb providing analysis and Robert Allen reporting from the sideline. Fans outside of the Cowboy Radio Network can listen to the OSU broadcast for free through TuneIn Radio or the TuneIn Radio app.



In the Rankings

The Cowboys are receiving votes in both major polls, but are not ranked in the Associated Press Poll or the USA Today Coaches Poll this week. However, they have been ranked in at least one poll in 29 of the last 33 weeks of rankings, dating back to week 10 of the 2016 season. OSU reached a 2018 season-high of No. 15 in both polls during week four this year, and has now been ranked in the top 15 of the A.P. poll at some point in 10 of the past 11 seasons. Entering the first week of College Football Playoff rankings, the Cowboys are one of only five teams to be ranked in every set of CFP rankings since the beginning of 2015, joining Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Baylor is not ranked in the A.P. or coaches polls.



The Series

Saturday's game marks the 37th meeting between Oklahoma State and Baylor, with OSU holding a 20-16 all-time advantage in the series. OSU has won 17 of the past 22 matchups, including last year's game in Stillwater, 59-16. OSU has also won six of the past 10 meetings in Waco, but BU holds a 9-6 all-time advantage in games played in Waco. OSU's last victory in Waco was a 34-7 win during the 2009 season. Coach Mike Gundy is 8-5 in his career against Baylor, while BU coach Matt Rhule is 0-1 against OSU.



Oklahoma State From a Distance

Oklahoma State is 5-3 on the season and is coming off of a primetime upset win over No. 6 Texas in Stillwater last weekend. The Cowboys were 38-35 winners and earned the seventh career win over an A.P. top-10 opponent for Mike Gundy. The Cowboys are ranked No. 11 nationally in total offense after eight games and have been led by junior running back Justice Hill, senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius and sophomore wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Wallace had the best game of his career thus far against UT, finishing with 222 receiving yards to mark the eighth-highest total in OSU history and the second-most by an OSU underclassman. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Wallace caught six passes thrown at least 15 yards down the field to tie for the most such catches by an FBS player in a game this season. It also marked the fifth 100-yard effort of Wallace's season and career, ranking 10th in OSU history for both. Cornelius ranks among the FBS top 10 in passing yards, yards per attempt and completion, and points responsible for. He had arguably his best career game last week as well, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions on 23-for-34 passing. He also added a pair of rushing scores and the game-clinching first down run on OSU's final drive. Hill ranks among the best running backs in college football. He leads all Power Five non-seniors with 3,385 career rushing yards and he averages 100 rushing yards per game during his career to rank No. 4 among all active players. The Cowboys have made their living up front defensively this season, leading the nation with 3.88 sacks per game and ranking 12th nationally with 8.0 tackles for loss per game. Jordan Brailford has been the biggest contributor, ranking third in FBS with 1.13 sacks per game. On the back end, cornerback A.J. Green made a name for himself last week after holding UT's 6-foot-6 Collin Johnson scoreless for the first time in his last four games, and keeping him to five catches on 13 targets in the game. Rodarius Williams is on the other side and ranks fourth in the conference and first on the team with eight pass breakups this season.



An Oklahoma State Win Would...

• Make OSU bowl eligible for its 13th consecutive season, extending a school record. The streak is also the 10th-longest active bowl streak in the nation.

• Make OSU 63-10 in its last 73 games vs. unranked opponents, dating back to 2010.

• Improve OSU to 18-5 in its last 23 matchups with Baylor.

• Give OSU wins in seven of its past 11 trips to Waco.

• Give OSU two straight wins over Baylor, marking its first time to do so since the Cowboys won six straight from 2006-11.

• Improve the Cowboys to 24-7 in their last 31 games and 38-12 in their last 50 games overall.

• Make the Cowboys 21-16 all-time vs. Baylor.

• Improve Mike Gundy's career record vs. Baylor to 9-5

• Improve Mike Gundy's record in Big 12 games to 72-45.

• Make OSU 7-1 in its past eight true road games and 17-3 in its past 20 true road games.

• Improve the Cowboys to 53-24 in Big 12 Conference games since 2010.



Notable Streaks and Trends Entering the Game

• Oklahoma State has won 23 of its last 30 games overall.

• OSU is 16-3 in its last 19 games decided by less than 10 points.

• OSU has won 20 of its last 21 games when leading at halftime, dating to Sept. 17, 2016.

• Justice Hill has a rushing touchdown in 12 of his last 14 games.

• Justice Hill has rushed for at least 100 yards in four of eight games this season, in 11 of his last 18 games and in 15 of his last 25 games.

• Matt Ammendola has made 23 of his last 26 field goal attempts, and 25 of his last 29 tries.

• OSU has won three straight overtime games.

• OSU has had at least one 100-yard receiver in 10 of its last 13 games.

• OSU has had a 100-yard rusher in 13 of its last 22 games.

• OSU has outrushed its opponent in 16 of its last 22 games and in 18 of its last 25 games.

• Oklahoma State has won 37 of its last 49 games overall, dating back to the end of the 2014 season.

• OSU has forced at least one turnover in 33 of its last 35 games and in 42 of the last 45 games, dating to 2015.

• Dating back to 2005, the Cowboys have won 35 of their last 37 games when not committing a turnover.

• Dating back to 2008, the Cowboys have won 58 of their last 63 games when winning the turnover battle.

• Dillon Stoner has at least one catch in each of his last 20 games.• Dillon Stoner has at least one catch in each of his last 19 games.